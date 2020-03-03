0

So I ordered some parts online on Saturday. My Debit card was immediately charged $200 for the purchase. The merchant began processing the order on Monday and charged my card again for the same amount, my balance decreased by $400.

I asked the merchant and they said that the first one was a 'pre-authorization' charge and should drop within 'a couple of days'. I talked to the bank today (Tuesday) and they did not really understand what was going on and said that according to their policies I should file a complaint by tomorrow (48 hours from the transaction).

I am confused by what I should do, why wouldn't the merchant just settle the pre-auth charge? Should I dispute this transaction now or wait a couple of days?

