0

Let's say that there's a stock I am investing in. Market price is currently at $300. The market is rallying and I would like to sell if it reaches $315. Great, I will set a limit order at $315. But here's the thing, if this stock just keeps moving on up, and I sell around ~$315, if the stock rallies to ~$330 and I missed out on a sweet $15 per share and the opportunity to set a higher floor price at which to sell.

What I would want to do is once, and only once I pass a threshold ($315), enable a stop limit order automatically to sell as soon as possible if and only if it falls back down below $315. Essentially, I don't want to bail out of a rally if I don't have to.

Does such an order type exist? Asides from needing the money or other tax implications, why wouldn't you want to do this instead of a classic limit order?

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.