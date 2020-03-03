I would like to ask 3 questions regarding trading and investing:
- How Is short term trading defined? and with Forex, is forex trading always short term? Meaning can't be in it for the long haul (holding on the security for a long time before selling) with forex and if so why is it?
- For traders that trade both equities and currencues for the short term, how do they realy make money given the transacrion costs (brokerage fees etc) the've got to incur everytime they open and close a position?Don't these costs erode profitaility?
- Given these questiins, wouldn't it then make sense and profitable to lnvest for the long term rather than the shrt term?