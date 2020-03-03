I'm questioning the proper/GAAP/FASB method for invoicing.

Usually I request 50% down, balance on completion, from my customers. Once the quote or estimate, including the payment terms, has been accepted, I issue an (actual) invoice for the agreed down payment and reference the quote/estimate. When the payment is received, it is posted to the invoice (closing the invoice). The invoice line item "Customer Deposit" is mapped to a liability account "Customer Deposits" so that the deposit is not recognized as revenue. When the job is completed and delivered, the estimate is converted to a final invoice including an additional line item "Customer deposit", but his time a negative amount having the effect of simultaneously using the deposit to offset the unpaid portion of the invoice and relieving the liability account.

The counter argument to this method is that "Customer Deposits" are neither items or services and thus should not appear on invoices.

I understand I can use a "proforma" invoice, but since this is by definition "off the books", I question the integrity of its use, especially as there is no method (other than "externally") to track the potential monies outstanding. In particular, What proforma's have been sent, payment status, and when received, ensuring the monies are applied correctly, and without misdirection.

GAAP, FASB, and Sarbonne-Oaxley appear to be more concerned with recognition of revenue and transparency, rather than invoicing procedure, and may not be relevant. Procedure (ie format) seems to be more a UCC issue..

Any insights are appreciated.

Thank you.