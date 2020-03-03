I'm looking at investing in some stock since the market is plummeting right now, particularly Airline stock because travel is way down due to coronavirus. The idea is that if international travel is eventually halted to an almost standstill, the stock prices will be minuscule, then once coronavirus is mostly gone and travel starts again, I can sell my stocks for a profit. Is this a good idea, or am I getting the idea wrong? I've read that Airline stock is generally back. Should I go with a market order or a limit order?