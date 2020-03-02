It's taught that out-of-the money options that expire at the end of the last trading day expire worthless yet I see many expired options in trading hours that hold their value and continue to trade. Shouldn't they become worthless with a bid and ask price of zero?
Asked
Viewed 18 times
-
If the options that you are looking at are ITM, you may be looking at closing quotes. Are you sure that they are actively trading? Equity options cease trading at 4:00 PM EST. Index options and some ETF options trade until 4:15PM EST on expiration day. If not looking at them, please indicate what contracts you are observing. – Bob Baerker 15 mins ago
-
@BobBaerker I was watching the SPY contracts, could that be the reason? Even so, why do ETF contracts continue on trading? – RaniFaris 13 mins ago
-
Please note the following options will trade from 9:30 a.m. ET to 4:15 p.m. ET: DBA, DBB, DBC, DBO, DIA, EEM, EFA, GAZ, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWV, JJC, KBE, KRE, MDY, MNX, MOO, NDX, OEF, OIL, QQQ, SLX, SPY, SVXY, UNG, UUP, UVXY, VIIX, VIXY, VXX, VXZ, XHB, XLB, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY, XME, XRT – Bob Baerker 10 mins ago
-
@BobBaerker oh Alright got it, thank you so much I appreciate the help, have a good night :) – RaniFaris 9 mins ago