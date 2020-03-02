0

When I begin reconciling an account in GnuCash, the statement date field is populated with a value that seems to be random. Is there a way to make it default to the current date?

  • I don't think it's random; it's usually the same day as the previous reconciliation, but one month later. So if your last reconciliation used a statement date of 2020-02-02, the next one will use 2020-03-02. That said, the same shortcuts work in all date fields: typing t sets it to today. – chepner 10 mins ago

