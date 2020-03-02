I've been looking at buying long calls of $ZM, but when calculating my P/L i'm thinking it's basically a wash to buy the option and might as well just buy the stock. Wondering if this is true or if there is an advantage in this case to buying calls.

Right now the stock is ~$105 and the March 20 90 call is ~$20.

My breakeven would be around $110 in this case.

Since implied volatility is so high right now (124) does that make buying this option not a great idea and I might as well buy the stock instead? Is there any leverage advantage to buying calls over the stock at this price?