My first post here and think I have found heaven. Now I have a problem understanding EURDollar Futures since I mainly do trading in currencies. What impact does a rise in EURDOLLAR futures have on the dollar or EUR? Is there any correlation at all?

From what I have read here and understood correctly EURDOLLAR has to do with interest and putting USD in foreign banks? So what if I know the EURDOLLAR Future will rise 1%, what does it tell me when it comes to the currencies?

Thank you in advance, readers and replies =)