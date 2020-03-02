0

I have one bitcoin and was thinking about selling call while owning the asset. However after some pondering I came to the conclusion that if price drops then the strategy can only be performed one time but when I google for this I see no mention of it and thus my question here. Let me explain:

Say bitcoin is trading at 10K. I sell a call for say $200. Price then drops to 5K. At expiration I receive $200.

Im down 5K on bitcoin but I have no problem with this since I was holding it anyway.

So now the problem arises; I can not sell a call anymore because if I do and the price shoots up to 10K I will have to lay down 5K (-200) for the call sold. So end conclusion; price has gone back to original but Im down 4800. So that means I can only sell call one time.

How am I looking at this in the wrong way? There is no mention of this on the internet. All I see is articles about generating income this way but how if one can only sell one time?

  • Please dont hit and RUN with a downvote, instead try to explain your frustration maybe I can help – Youss 58 mins ago
  • Say bitcoin is trading at 10K. You sell a call for say $200. Price then rises to 15K. At expiration you have to lay down 5K (-200) for the call sold. So actually, you can do it zero times. – user253751 43 mins ago
  • BUT THEN YOU HAVE +5K BECAUSE YOU ARE LONG, you would not lose but make profit on the call – Youss 41 mins ago
  • @user253751 - Doing it once does not mean that you can do it zero times. At expiration, you do nothing - the contract is assigned and the covered call position will be closed. Buying a deep in-the-money short call to close for a large loss (laying down 5k-$200) in order to carry forward a somewhat equivalent large paper gain in the underlying is a very, very bad plan. – Bob Baerker 37 mins ago
Selling a covered call locks in a sale price and should the contract be assigned, you will receive the strike price plus the premium received. Therefore, one should only sell a covered call if one is willing to sell the underlying at a target sale price. While waiting for that price, you'll receive a premium (income) which lowers your cost basis modestly.

In your example, let's assume that your cost is $10k. You sold what I assume to be a $10k strike for $2 so that lowers your cost basis to $9,800. Now BTC drops to $5k and your call expires. If you sell a second covered call at any price below $9,800 (less the second premium), you'll lock in a loss. So if you sell a $5k strike for $2, your prearranged sale price will be $5,200, locking in a $4,600 loss. Most of the articles that hype selling covered calls as a reliable source of income tend to omit this not so minor detail.

Your example demonstrates the asymmetric risk of covered calls. You bear all of the downside while only participating modestly in the upside. That would be acceptable if you're committed to buy and hold, but if that's the case, why are you selling covered calls? So if your position is "I was holding it anyway" then my preference would be that if you're going to chase a small upside then you should limit your downside. To do that, collar your position.

For example, BTC is $10,000. Sell a $10,200 call for $100 and buy a $9.800 put for $100. It's not exactly the same as the covered call but loosely, if BTC rises $200, you'll make the same $200. If it drops to $5,000, you'll lose $200. In return for that balanced R/R spectrum, you'll give up the $200 income from the initial covered call example. To me, that's a reasonable trade off.

  • "Most of the articles that hype selling covered calls as a reliable source of income tend to omit this not so minor detail." I think that pretty much sums it all up:) Thank you, I really thought I was missing some brain cells – Youss 36 mins ago
  • 1
    @Youss - No, you missed nothing. Your math and your analysis was dead on. – Bob Baerker 34 mins ago

