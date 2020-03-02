I have one bitcoin and was thinking about selling call while owning the asset. However after some pondering I came to the conclusion that if price drops then the strategy can only be performed one time but when I google for this I see no mention of it and thus my question here. Let me explain:

Say bitcoin is trading at 10K. I sell a call for say $200. Price then drops to 5K. At expiration I receive $200.

Im down 5K on bitcoin but I have no problem with this since I was holding it anyway.

So now the problem arises; I can not sell a call anymore because if I do and the price shoots up to 10K I will have to lay down 5K (-200) for the call sold. So end conclusion; price has gone back to original but Im down 4800. So that means I can only sell call one time.

How am I looking at this in the wrong way? There is no mention of this on the internet. All I see is articles about generating income this way but how if one can only sell one time?