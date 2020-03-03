Is it valid / appropriate to calculate an FY2 EV with a Y1 multiple, then discount back to Y1 to get a valuation for Y1 EV? Have seen this in some valuations (could not find concrete example to link to at the moment), but could not totally understand the logic or whether it was OK to do.

Eg. is this appropriate?:

'25EV = '25EBITDA x '20EV/EBITDA '25MC = '25EV + '25Cash - '25Debt '25PX = '25MC / '25Shares => '20PX = PV('25PX) = '25PX / (1+WACC)^3 (where we assume WACC same across all periods)

Note the use of the '20 EV/EBITDA multiple in deriving the '25EV. Is this OK since we are eventually discounting the MC back to the present ('20)? Some other reason this would be OK? Not OK at all? Could anyone explain a bit more on why or why not?