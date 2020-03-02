Presuppose that you believe a stock to rise in price. What are the pros and cons of buying a stock vs call option?

Aristofanis Papadatos disadvises buying calls:

When investors purchase call options instead of buying shares of their desired stock, they essentially choose to highly leverage their returns. However, they should realize that there is no free meal in the market and, in fact, leverage is a two-edged sword. While it greatly increases the profits in the positive scenario, it also multiplies the losses in the adverse scenario. For instance, when investors buy an at-the-money call option and the underlying stock falls or remains flat, all the invested capital is lost, i.e., the trade results in a 100% loss. On the contrary, when investors purchase a stock and the stock falls, the losses are limited while they are also mitigated by the dividend payments. The contradiction between shares and call options becomes even more pronounced if an investor buys out-of-the-money calls. In that case, all the invested capital is lost even if the stock rises up to the strike price of the call on its expiration date. Consequently, investors should realize that call options have an entirely different risk/reward profile from stocks.

Even if the call option does not expire worthless on its expiration date, it is still hard to make a profit from it. Most investors underestimate the impact of the time decay of options on their returns but they should not ignore this critical factor. More precisely, buyers of call options suffer from the erosion of the time value of their options. Every day that passes by, the time value of options decreases. Therefore, in every boring session, buyers of call options lose money while, of course, they also lose money in all the negative trading sessions. Consequently, to make a profit, buyers of calls need the underlying stock to rally really fast from the moment they initiate their position.

Therefore, great timing is required for this strategy to prove successful. Unfortunately, experience has proved that the market is so unpredictable in the short run that no-one can consistently time the market. Even Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch have repeatedly admitted that they cannot time the market.