0

I am trying to calculate ROIC based on data I receive from Yahoo Financials. A comprehensive output of what I receive from the site is below, which elements of this can I put together to get ROIC? In some sources I see Non Operating Profit After Tax / Invested Capital or (EBIT x 1-Tax Rate) / IC. I have EBIT below, but how do I get invested capital?

Thanks,

{'balanceSheetHistoryQuarterly':
     'accountsPayable': 161148000,
     'capitalSurplus': 8763330000,
     'cash': 1799082000,
     'commonStock': 4000,
     'deferredLongTermAssetCharges': 1908086000,
     'goodWill': 1256699000,
     'intangibleAssets': 55106000,
     'longTermDebt': 2508800000,
     'longTermInvestments': 77700000,
     'netReceivables': 850184000,
     'netTangibleAssets': 7392581000,
     'otherAssets': 1964933000,
     'otherCurrentAssets': 5618000,
     'otherCurrentLiab': 114954000,
     'otherLiab': 48277000,
     'otherStockholderEquity': -70534000,
     'propertyPlantEquipment': 1728876000,
     'retainedEarnings': 11586000,
     'shortTermInvestments': 4839970000,
     'totalAssets': 12703389000,
     'totalCurrentAssets': 7620075000,
     'totalCurrentLiabilities': 832476000,
     'totalLiab': 3999003000,
     'totalStockholderEquity': 8704386000,
     'treasuryStock': -70534000}},
     ...
'cashflowStatementHistoryQuarterly':
     'capitalExpenditures': -151615000,
     'changeInCash': -69782000,
     'changeToAccountReceivables': -160932000,
     'changeToLiabilities': 15545000,
     'changeToNetincome': 114013000,
     'changeToOperatingActivities': 53260000,
     'depreciation': 473000,
     'effectOfExchangeRate': 6366000,
     'investments': -887403000,
     'issuanceOfStock': 17204000,
     'netBorrowings': 686950000,
     'netIncome': 118773000,
     'otherCashflowsFromFinancingActivities': -8070000,
     'otherCashflowsFromInvestingActivities': -11781000,
     'repurchaseOfStock': -2899000,
     'totalCashFromFinancingActivities': 693185000,
     'totalCashFromOperatingActivities': 277179000,
     'totalCashflowsFromInvestingActivities': -1046512000}},
     ...
 'incomeStatementHistoryQuarterly':
     {'costOfRevenue': 314008000,
     'discontinuedOperations': None,
     'ebit': 152884000,
     'effectOfAccountingCharges': None,
     'extraordinaryItems': None,
     'grossProfit': 693333000,
     'incomeBeforeTax': 158094000,
     'incomeTaxExpense': 39321000,
     'interestExpense': -26377000,
     'minorityInterest': None,
     'netIncome': 118773000,
     'netIncomeApplicableToCommonShares': 118773000,
     'netIncomeFromContinuingOps': 118773000,
     'nonRecurring': None,
     'operatingIncome': 152884000,
     'otherItems': None,
     'otherOperatingExpenses': None,
     'researchDevelopment': 198240000,
     'sellingGeneralAdministrative': 342209000,
     'totalOperatingExpenses': 854457000,
     'totalOtherIncomeExpenseNet': 5210000,
     'totalRevenue': 1007341000}},
|improve this question
New contributor
BBDynSys is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

BBDynSys is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.