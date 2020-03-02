I am trying to calculate ROIC based on data I receive from Yahoo Financials. A comprehensive output of what I receive from the site is below, which elements of this can I put together to get ROIC? In some sources I see Non Operating Profit After Tax / Invested Capital or (EBIT x 1-Tax Rate) / IC. I have EBIT below, but how do I get invested capital?
Thanks,
{'balanceSheetHistoryQuarterly':
'accountsPayable': 161148000,
'capitalSurplus': 8763330000,
'cash': 1799082000,
'commonStock': 4000,
'deferredLongTermAssetCharges': 1908086000,
'goodWill': 1256699000,
'intangibleAssets': 55106000,
'longTermDebt': 2508800000,
'longTermInvestments': 77700000,
'netReceivables': 850184000,
'netTangibleAssets': 7392581000,
'otherAssets': 1964933000,
'otherCurrentAssets': 5618000,
'otherCurrentLiab': 114954000,
'otherLiab': 48277000,
'otherStockholderEquity': -70534000,
'propertyPlantEquipment': 1728876000,
'retainedEarnings': 11586000,
'shortTermInvestments': 4839970000,
'totalAssets': 12703389000,
'totalCurrentAssets': 7620075000,
'totalCurrentLiabilities': 832476000,
'totalLiab': 3999003000,
'totalStockholderEquity': 8704386000,
'treasuryStock': -70534000}},
...
'cashflowStatementHistoryQuarterly':
'capitalExpenditures': -151615000,
'changeInCash': -69782000,
'changeToAccountReceivables': -160932000,
'changeToLiabilities': 15545000,
'changeToNetincome': 114013000,
'changeToOperatingActivities': 53260000,
'depreciation': 473000,
'effectOfExchangeRate': 6366000,
'investments': -887403000,
'issuanceOfStock': 17204000,
'netBorrowings': 686950000,
'netIncome': 118773000,
'otherCashflowsFromFinancingActivities': -8070000,
'otherCashflowsFromInvestingActivities': -11781000,
'repurchaseOfStock': -2899000,
'totalCashFromFinancingActivities': 693185000,
'totalCashFromOperatingActivities': 277179000,
'totalCashflowsFromInvestingActivities': -1046512000}},
...
'incomeStatementHistoryQuarterly':
{'costOfRevenue': 314008000,
'discontinuedOperations': None,
'ebit': 152884000,
'effectOfAccountingCharges': None,
'extraordinaryItems': None,
'grossProfit': 693333000,
'incomeBeforeTax': 158094000,
'incomeTaxExpense': 39321000,
'interestExpense': -26377000,
'minorityInterest': None,
'netIncome': 118773000,
'netIncomeApplicableToCommonShares': 118773000,
'netIncomeFromContinuingOps': 118773000,
'nonRecurring': None,
'operatingIncome': 152884000,
'otherItems': None,
'otherOperatingExpenses': None,
'researchDevelopment': 198240000,
'sellingGeneralAdministrative': 342209000,
'totalOperatingExpenses': 854457000,
'totalOtherIncomeExpenseNet': 5210000,
'totalRevenue': 1007341000}},