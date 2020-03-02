A long time ago, I opened an HSA account.
Now my employer is offering me an FSA account. So long as I don't contribute to the HSA account, can I keep it for later and only contribute to the FSA account?
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
A long time ago, I opened an HSA account.
Now my employer is offering me an FSA account. So long as I don't contribute to the HSA account, can I keep it for later and only contribute to the FSA account?
Participation in the FSA will make you ineligible to contribute new money to the HSA. However, the money that you already have in the HSA is yours to keep until you use it. There is no time limit for using that money.