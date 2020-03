I am reading in a "Historique Espèces" (~= history of cash operations) spreadsheet of a securities account in a French financial institution, namely Fortuneo. It says:

The row "PAI 15 SOCIETE GENERALE means" that the account holder obtained some money (13.3 EUR) for the Prêt Aidé à l’Investissement (= PAI, ~= "Investment Assistance Loan") for the 15 shares of the company Total S.A.

Why would "Prêt Aidé à l’Investissement" yield some money to the shareholders?