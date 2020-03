This is what I mean by a "near-instant" forex transaction. I deposit GBP in my broker account with the goal of buying a US-based company stock, but, when I make the trade, the broker automatically converts my GBP into USD, and then buys the stock for me.

Assuming that I sell this stock at some later time, should I report only two events, or four? That is, only the stock buy/ sell event, or the GBP/USD swaps plus the buy/ sell event?