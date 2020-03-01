0

I have come across this investment site amfeixportal.com, they provide me with a wallet and I have tested that with a small amount. So far they have deposited logical interest rates to my account, but how can I make sure that the money I invest in a cryptocurrency fund is safe and they are not scams?

I always have the fear that if they close their website, how might I access my funds anyway. I would like to know, can blockchains solve this trust problem? so that if the website is closed or the fund managers disappear, investors get their money back some how?

  • The rule of thumb is that if you have to ask if it's a scam, it's a scam. I don't have any knowledge of this particular site, but having a website is a pretty low investment for getting people to give you their money. – Rupert Morrish 51 mins ago

