I have come across this investment site amfeixportal.com, they provide me with a wallet and I have tested that with a small amount. So far they have deposited logical interest rates to my account, but how can I make sure that the money I invest in a cryptocurrency fund is safe and they are not scams?

I always have the fear that if they close their website, how might I access my funds anyway. I would like to know, can blockchains solve this trust problem? so that if the website is closed or the fund managers disappear, investors get their money back some how?