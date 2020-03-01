I will pay bill by mailing old fashioned cheques in envelop. I heard that if the letter is lost and someone steals the cheque and forges endorsement to pay to himself rather the payee written on the front, and he/she could cashes it at money mart or cashing service shops. How can I prevent this, I just want to make the cheque non-transferable/non endorsable to anyone other than the named payee.
I heard that I can write For deposit only to account of named payee, I'm the writer of the cheque, should I write this on the front of the cheque, or the back of the cheque (endorsement area)? The back of the cheque is reserved for the payee only? Could the payor write restrictive endorsement on the back? Any advice is appreciated.
countrytag. Once upon a time, in certain countries, all cheques specifically had preprinted on them "Pay to the order of...... or bearer the sum of ...." and the above boldface words were effectively deleted by crossing the cheque by drawing two diagonal lines in the upper lefthand corner of the cheque. In other countries, the words or bearer did not appear at all, and all cheques were presumed to be "crossed" already. They were payable only to the payee named therein. – Dilip Sarwate 9 mins ago