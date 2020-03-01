I have a normal Indian bank account, joint with my mother. Now, I wish to open an NRE account as I no longer live in India. How can I transfer money from this existing Indian account to the new NRE account? To the best of my knowledge the following hold:

I should convert the normal account to NRO. But then I would pay tax on the interests. So, I'd remove my name from this account and close it or make my mother the sole holder. To transfer money to an NRE account, the money must be from a currency different from INR. So I should withdraw INR, convert them to Euros/USD, go to my NRE bank, and deposit this cash. This process would likely result in losses from the transaction rates. Is there another way?