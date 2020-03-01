0

I have a normal Indian bank account, joint with my mother. Now, I wish to open an NRE account as I no longer live in India. How can I transfer money from this existing Indian account to the new NRE account? To the best of my knowledge the following hold:

  1. I should convert the normal account to NRO. But then I would pay tax on the interests. So, I'd remove my name from this account and close it or make my mother the sole holder.
  2. To transfer money to an NRE account, the money must be from a currency different from INR. So I should withdraw INR, convert them to Euros/USD, go to my NRE bank, and deposit this cash. This process would likely result in losses from the transaction rates. Is there another way?
  • Notice that your option #1 where you remove your name entirely from the savings account results in you losing control of the money in your account entirely. Surely converting the account into an NRO account and paying taxes on the interest is more preferable, no? – Dilip Sarwate 28 mins ago

