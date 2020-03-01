emphasized text I have a old stock certificate from (Dallas/Fort Worth Airport National Bank) 1973. My great grandmother both this certificate and it says 2 shares of common stock. She has passed away and her certificate was in her safe. That bank has went to multiple banks and is now with Wells Fargo. I am wondering how this works and if the 2 shares happen to be worth anything to. Would it be worth my time trying to search and find out? Im totally lost on how stocks/shares work. Please let me know if you can help me fiuter this out. emphasized text