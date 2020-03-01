My wife and I share a Capital One savings account. It was mine before we married; when we did I made it a joint account by adding her. The account details within the bank site now show it as a "joint" account, but it also says that I am the "primary holder" and she is the "secondary holder".

FDIC insures $250k per account, per depositor. Probably a stupid question... but is this account covered up to $500k since we are both depositors? Does it make any difference that one of us is primary and one is secondary? I think this is just a nuance in the Capital One terminology, and as far as the FDIC is concerned, we are each equal depositors. But I wanted to ask to be sure.