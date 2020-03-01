In the US you would split the sale back to 1/2 a share each and also halve the net amount received from the sale. Then, you'd pair them off.

So if the holding period is 6 months for the first purchase then it would be a short term gain (or loss) and the second purchase would be a long term gain (or loss).

It's the same process as when a stock does a traditional 2:1 stock split except it's now done in reverse (1:2).