Suppose I buy one share of stock in AAPL.
6 months later I buy another share.
6 months later AAPL does a 2:1 reverse split and I sell the resulting share.
Would I pay short term or long term capital gains on that sale?
In the US you would split the sale back to 1/2 a share each and also halve the net amount received from the sale. Then, you'd pair them off.
So if the holding period is 6 months for the first purchase then it would be a short term gain (or loss) and the second purchase would be a long term gain (or loss).
It's the same process as when a stock does a traditional 2:1 stock split except it's now done in reverse (1:2).