Suppose I buy one share of stock in AAPL.

6 months later I buy another share.

6 months later AAPL does a 2:1 reverse split and I sell the resulting share.

Would I pay short term or long term capital gains on that sale?

    Tip: Tax questions require a country tag.
  added a usa flag
In the US you would split the sale back to 1/2 a share each and also halve the net amount received from the sale. Then, you'd pair them off.

So if the holding period is 6 months for the first purchase then it would be a short term gain (or loss) and the second purchase would be a long term gain (or loss).

It's the same process as when a stock does a traditional 2:1 stock split except it's now done in reverse (1:2).

  • Interesting. Everything I've read indicates that during a reverse split companies will cash you out instead of issue you partial shares. So if I have two tax lots I would end up with two fractional share lots that would both be cashed out? Or do I own a whole share and it's just split in half for tax calculation purposes? – affinehat 7 hours ago
    Fractional share result from stock splits, DRIP purchases, or other corporate actions. If a broker is not set up for maintaining fractional shares, you will receive a cash in lieu payment for them. So if you bought two shares (one share each on two ocasions) then with a 1:2 revese split, you'd end up with one share in your account. If if you bought three shares (one share each on three occasions) then with a 1:2 reverse split, you'd end up with one share in your account and cash for 1/2 a share. With a split, sometimes shareholders are given the cash in lieu option. – Bob Baerker 3 hours ago

