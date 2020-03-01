0

If I buy a rental property with $100,000 in equity and every year it appreciates $5,000, has a net income of $5,000 and has principal paydown of $5,000, how would I calculate my ROI at the end of year 1?

The appreciation and principal paydown increase the amount of money I have invested in the asset. So should the ROI formula therefore be: $15,000/$110,000? Because the new amount of equity is $110,000? Or should that only be for the net income ($5,000/$110,000) & ($10,000/$100,000) and then combine the two results?

I'm confused about what should be considered the new amount invested in the asset at the end of each year so that I can accurately calculate ROI. Thank you very much for any help.

  • ROI means “return on investment”. How much did you invest? If you look at the bottom line after year one, how much equity do you have? – JTP - Apologise to Monica 43 mins ago
  • I would have $110,000 in equity. – user78003 35 mins ago
  • Then what is “principal paydown”? I thought you were referring to a mortgage there. And I was asking what the down payment was. – JTP - Apologise to Monica 33 mins ago
  • The down payment is $100,000. At the end of year 1 the equity is $110,000 (down payment + appreciation + principal paydown). – user78003 24 mins ago

