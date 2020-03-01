0

I have just switched from Quicken to GnuCash. In Quicken, I could start typing any part of the category name and it would auto-suggest based on what I typed. This made it very easy to quickly enter the category without having to use the mouse.

In GnuCash, I can either use the mouse to drop down the full list of categories, or I have to type the entire nested category name. Either option adds a lot of time when entering transactions as I have a lot of accounts (what was categories in Quicken).

To use a simple example, I have an account Expenses:Groceries:Coffee in GnuCash. In Quicken it was Groceries:Coffee.

In Quicken I could start typing Coffee and it would auto-suggest Groceries:Coffee. If I type Coffee in the Transfer field in GnuCash, it doesn't recognize it as an existing account and wants to create a new account.

So, I either have to type Expenses:Groceries:Coffee or I have to use the dropdown list and scroll to the appropriate category. This is very time consuming compared to Quicken.

Is there a better way to enter the Transfer account in GnuCash? I've seen a video where it appeared that someone was entering each word of Expenses:Groceries:Coffee by using just the first letter or two and (I suppose) using a keyboard stroke to have GnuCash enter the rest of that word: Ex--: etc.

Thanks for any help!

