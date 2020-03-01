I won't replicate the entire thread. Who's correct?

The only bad thing about holding fixed income is that it is one of the worst investments to hold in a taxable account. The best type of investment to hold in a taxable account are dividend paying Canadian funds. Dividends from Canadian companies are subjected to a dividend super credit that reduces the amount of tax payable. Once you do this you can sell some of your equities in your RRSP/TFSA and purchase a bond fund in its place.

jbieber 12 points 3 years ago

I would just like to provide a counterpoint to this idea that bonds are a bad idea in unregistered accounts. Let's assume 100\$ invested, a 2% bond yield, and a 6% equity growth. If the 100$ is put into bonds, the return after a year is 2\$. If it's put into equities, that's 6\$. In an unregistered account, that means you're paying taxes on the entire 2\$ bond yield, but 3\$ of the equity growth (50% of capital gains are taxable). So in absolute terms, you're paying more taxes in years when the equity growth is over twice the bond yield. This does not take into account dividends. I do agree that Canadian dividends stocks hold a tax advantage.