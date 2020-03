I took a decent loss on one trade. I'm hoping someone can help me clarify if my loss can be deducted on my 2020 taxes.

I am in the USA

Here are the trades -

2/2 buy call option

2/2 sell call option - profit

2/4 buy call option

2/4 sell call option - profit

2/5 buy call option

2/12 sell call option - loss

2/27 sell shares obtained over 6 months ago for profit.

Is my loss on 2/12 disallowed as capital loss? I want to be sure because it was a good chunk of change.