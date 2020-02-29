I'm really new to trading and looking to learn more about futures and trading oil.

Let's say I have a view that developed nations are going to be far more bullish on carbon taxes than anyone predicts and that these taxes are going to roll out in the next 2-5 years.

My understanding of Crude Oil futures is that it's typically "hump shaped", in that futures are in contango for the front months and then backwardated in the back months (as Crude sellers are willing to sell at a loss to reduce risk.)

If I want to place a trade based off my view on carbon taxes, would I go short the back-months?

Increased carbon taxes would result in a decrease in the demand for oil resulting in lower oil prices?

Or would this be a poor way to place the trade as increased carbon taxes would mean Oil producers will cut production (as they realize the quantity demanded will be less).

Thanks for reading.