We know it is theft if money deposited by a bank to someone's account in error is kept with knowledge that it is not theirs. But what about Zelle? Someone donating over 1K to a nonprofit sent it to a wrong number, they know who that person is who accepted the funds, but can't get the person to return it. It's been several months. Zelle says it is received and irreversible. What's the most effective way to resolve this? Thank you!