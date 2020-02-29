A friend visiting US was asked to transfer $2000 as rent to a US bank account.

On 12th February, while doing an ACH transfer from his US bank account to the landlord's account in another US bank, he put in the correct Account Number and Routing Number, however he selected the Account Type as 'Savings Account' instead of the correct 'Checking Account' (the confusion happened because India doesn't have 'Checking' accounts).

The money was deducted from his account immediately but when the landlord didn't receive it in a few days, my friend contacted his bank and they opened up an 'investigation' for which they charged $110.

It has been more than a week and the bank says that the investigation is still 'ongoing' and that they cannot predict by when it will conclude.

Due to obvious and expected pressure from the landlord, my friend issued a cheque of $2000 to him.

Have we lost the amount transferred via ACH? If there is any chance of recovering it, what else should we try?

[We are requesting for guidance rather than simply waiting for the investigation to complete because the amount involved is more than twice our combined monthly salary.]