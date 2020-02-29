1

I live in Germany and have invested into the S&P500 over the last couple years. Just now for some reason I am wondering if I am not speculating over the exchange ratio of euros and dollars.

My broker displays me the value of my current funds in EUR, but the "initial" currency of the S&P500 is USD. So assuming the S&P500 remains constant that day but the dollar weakens towards the euro, is it right that my portfolio decreases in value? The process would be:

  • It is sold in USD > Converted in EUR > Paid out to me

But since I dont get as many EUR for each USD as the day before, I would have less paid out money than if I had sold it the day before. So I am wondering: Am I not speculating on the currency ratio EUR:USD when buying an index fund in a foreign currency?

Your reasoning is correct, there is exchange rate risk in this scenario. For larger positions, you could hedge by shorting USD, or but a currency-hedged ETF so you don’t have to do it yourself.

