I live in Germany and have invested into the S&P500 over the last couple years. Just now for some reason I am wondering if I am not speculating over the exchange ratio of euros and dollars.

My broker displays me the value of my current funds in EUR, but the "initial" currency of the S&P500 is USD. So assuming the S&P500 remains constant that day but the dollar weakens towards the euro, is it right that my portfolio decreases in value? The process would be:

It is sold in USD > Converted in EUR > Paid out to me

But since I dont get as many EUR for each USD as the day before, I would have less paid out money than if I had sold it the day before. So I am wondering: Am I not speculating on the currency ratio EUR:USD when buying an index fund in a foreign currency?