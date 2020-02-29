I applied to get a home loan over the phone with a major US bank for a house I am buying. The agent has been in communication with me over E-mail, but I also have an on-line account they credit for me where I can check the mortgage details and do some steps for the application.

Recently, they asked me to pay a "good faith fund" which will later go towards the closing costs of the mortgage, and is needed before the application can continue. I can't find anything on-line using this term "good faith fund", and am suspicious that they want my credit card details over the phone and the bank's Web site doesn't have this mentioned or have an on-line way to pay this.

Is that a normal thing to pay when applying for a mortgage?