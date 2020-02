Asking from US tax perspective,

I have a stock that I bought for $1.

I sell it at some point for $2.

Within a week or two after, the same stock falls to $1.3. At this point, I buy one stock again.

Is tax calculated on the basis of $0.7 (2 - 1.3, net extra money I ended up with) or $1 (the gain from the first lot)? Does time period between these events make any difference?

(Sorry if this question has been asked before, my search skills didn't yield an answer.)