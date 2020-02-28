Please name one US bank that supports 3DS transactions.

3DS = Three Domain Secure. It's a system originally developed by Arcot Systems (now CA Technologies) and first deployed by Visa as part of their "Verified by Visa" system.

3DS adds an additional authentication step requiring the customer to verify a challenge out-of-band, such as supplying a One Time Password (OTP) sent via SMS.

3DS is branded as:

Verified by Visa Visa Secure SecureCode (Mastercard) ProtectBuy (Discover) J/Secure (JCB International) and SafeKey (Amerian Express)

However, 3DS is highly controversial. When roll-outs were tested in the US, merchants found high cart abandonment when presenting their customers with the new 3DS challenge. In some cases, customers who received operational security training to avoid phishing attacks recognized that a third party domain (neither their bank nor the merchant) was suddenly appearing in a pop-up demanding that they send the challenge to the third party. In other cases, customers just viewed the additional authentication step as a nuisance and left.

Also, many banks that added 3DS support to their credit and debit cards in the US received complaints from their customers, and ultimately removed the "feature".

Meanwhile, outside the US, central banks and legislative bodies have begun mandating that businesses processing CNP (Card Not Present) transactions online are required to use 3DS.

This presents an issue for travelers from the US attempting to buy goods or services online (ie: train tickets) in Europe, India, etc. Most of their cards will be blanket denied with the following error message:

Authentication Failed To ensure the highest level of security, this card cannot be used to complete this transaction. Please contact your nearest branch for assistance.

So the question is: what is a US bank that actually committed to rolling-out 3DS, such that their US customers can safely use their credit/debit card in countries that mandate 3DS without having all their transactions denied because their bank doesn't support 3DS?