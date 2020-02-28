0

We have been in our current house for about 2.5 years and have a 30 year mortgage at 3.875%. We could refinance to a 30 year at 3.375%. Our mortgage amount is about 500k. Refinancing adds about 12k to the mortgage but even with that, the monthly payment reduces about $210 a month. Is there a downside to doing the refinance?

This is probably way too simplified, but I have been paying the current mortgage for about 30 months (330 more to go). So doing a new 30 year mortgage would add 30 months to our payment schedule (back to 360). If I multiply the $210 savings by 330 months--I save $69,300 for those months. But then when I multiply the mortgage I would be paying by the extra 30 months I would be adding on, it would be about $75,000. So would I actually lose out in the end (assuming I don't ever add payments to the principle)? I know this doesn't factor in what I would have been doing with the money saved each month and if I invest it or use it to pay down the principle.

  • Why does refinancing add $12k to the balance? Are you borrowing additional money, or just rolling the closing costs into the new loan (in which case 12k seems like a lot)? – yoozer8 35 mins ago
You asked,

Is there a downside to doing the refinance?

Ultimately that can't be answered by us, because different people will have different criteria for what counts as a "downside." Or, another way to look at this, people will have different motivations for deciding about the specific scenario you've presented:

  • If you have cash flow problems and are after a way to reduce your fixed monthly expenses, even at the cost of a "worse" long term situation, the refi makes sense, because it drops your payment by $210 a month.
  • If you want free cash every month in order to invest in a specific investment you feel strongly about for some reason, same as above.
  • If you're right on the brink of crossing some income tax related threshold, having the slight difference in interest paid on a mortgage (which can be tax deductible) might be important.
  • If your ultimate goal is to get out of your house in the near future, the refi probably doesn't make sense, because (it sounds like) you're rolling some closing costs into the principal, so your DTI will get worse in the near term (you'll have less cash out of the house for a given sale price)

Ultimately, many people don't refinance just because of a specific difference in the long term cost of the mortgage (you won't "see" the difference you're talking about for many years). Few people stay in their house for 30+ years. Many people, thus, make refinancing decisions based on monthly cost, or a desired difference in equity after a certain point in time (because they're planning on selling). Or, they refinance because it's an opportunity to get some equity out of the house as cash, so they can do a home improvement project. All of those factors may (or may not) influence what counts as a "downside" for you, personally.

  • Thanks for the comment. I do plan on staying in the house a very long time--even the full 30 years unless something unforeseen happens. I don't need the cash flow. The current payment isn't difficult for us. I guess I was wondering if it is dumb not to do the refinance or if there are negatives to doing it. Talking to a loan officer, they try to make it sound like I would obviously want to do it, but I am trying to see if there are downsides they don't want to talk about. – David 18 mins ago
  • Well, especially if you're planning on staying in the house for a long time, the obvious downside is that the refi costs you more in total. If you're not sensitive to cash flow and have no plans for that extra $210 a month, it doesn't make sense to me (personally.) Especially since it sounds like you'd need to roll $12k into the loan to close it. If you could get a half point decrease in rate without that $12k hit, it would probably make sense. – dwizum 15 mins ago
  • Also, it may be worth looking at your current loan just to check that there aren't any prepayment penalties. They're not very common (any more) but if you're thinking about a refi, you don't want to be surprised. – dwizum 14 mins ago
  • It may also be worth asking your lender if they do shorter terms. You may be able to drop to a 25 year term, and at the 3.375 (or even better) you may save enough that you make out ahead in the end. Half a point probably won't be enough to cover a 5 year decrease in term without increasing your monthly payment, but you don't know unless you check! – dwizum 12 mins ago
    Thanks again for your help. One of the things the person said, was that since I am fine paying the current monthly payment, I could refi to the new 30 year, but just add the $210 to the principle each month. I don't think they told me how much earlier it would be paid off (although I can figure that out in excel). So it doesn't sound like there would be any prepayment penalties. But I will probably try to do the math to see if that makes my overall costs better. I will also try to call around to other places to see if there is less of a fee for doing the refi. – David 6 mins ago

