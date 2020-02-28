0

I'm going to attempt to keep this question short instead of providing some rambling, and very likely, wrong explanation of the question.

As far as I can tell from my novice research the VXX note is by definition expected to always lose value over time. Reviewing its history, it has indeed lost ~99% in the long run. That begs the question from me, why isn't 'everyone' short VXX?

The two simple explanations I see are. First, the example of the other VIX based ETF/Ns that imploded during the last major spike of the VIX, that is, the entire fund could simple 'go bankrupt' (I'm not sure of the technical term of what happened). Second, the interest rate of the borrowed shares from brokerages to actually sell short may greatly outweigh the potential profit.

Are these the reasons, or is there something more complex about it?

  • " by definition expected to always lose value over time" Where do you see this? VXX is up 11% today and up 50% for the week - does that sound like something you wanted to be short in? – D Stanley 1 hour ago
Here's a PSA, and a short answer.

PSA: Please don't trade things that you don't understand. That's rule #1. Not that you're doing that. You're trying to educate yourself, I can see that clearly. This is directed at anyone else that comes across this post.

Short Answer: Think of buying VXX like buying insurance on the stock market. Like other forms of insurance, it loses money over the long run if you're the one buying it and makes you money over the long run if you're the one selling it, but... Sometimes bad things happen, and then insurance payouts happen, and as a result sometimes insurance companies go broke.

If you're dead set on trading it, first checkout the CBOE site for VIX futures and then the prospectus. If you can't make sense of that stuff, well, see the PSA.

