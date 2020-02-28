I'm going to attempt to keep this question short instead of providing some rambling, and very likely, wrong explanation of the question.

As far as I can tell from my novice research the VXX note is by definition expected to always lose value over time. Reviewing its history, it has indeed lost ~99% in the long run. That begs the question from me, why isn't 'everyone' short VXX ?

The two simple explanations I see are. First, the example of the other VIX based ETF/Ns that imploded during the last major spike of the VIX , that is, the entire fund could simple 'go bankrupt' (I'm not sure of the technical term of what happened). Second, the interest rate of the borrowed shares from brokerages to actually sell short may greatly outweigh the potential profit.

Are these the reasons, or is there something more complex about it?