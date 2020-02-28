I am a student and trying to enter in the field of investment n all. I was checking some policies and services provided by companies. Then I came to know about Sip investment. What I understand about this is that it is also a type of investment in which we have to invest on a monthly basis and after a certain period of time we get our money with some interest.To know more about the interest rate and return. I simply google about Sip and I found this website. http://www.5paisa.com/mutual-funds/sip-calculator to calculate the Sip return.

But few days before I came across this tool - Sip calculator online

The surprising thing is that both the websites gives different result for the same amount and duration. For a sip of 5000 per month for 30 years and rate of return 15 %, the results are 2.81 crore by 5paisa and 3.50 crore by sip calculator online. Here I am attaching the ss of the tools.

Please help me which one is correct? Or I missed something that I should know before doing these calculations.

First 2 are of clear tax and last 2 one of sip calculator online.