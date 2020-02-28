0

I am a student and trying to enter in the field of investment n all. I was checking some policies and services provided by companies. Then I came to know about Sip investment. What I understand about this is that it is also a type of investment in which we have to invest on a monthly basis and after a certain period of time we get our money with some interest.To know more about the interest rate and return. I simply google about Sip and I found this website. http://www.5paisa.com/mutual-funds/sip-calculator to calculate the Sip return.

But few days before I came across this tool - Sip calculator online

The surprising thing is that both the websites gives different result for the same amount and duration. For a sip of 5000 per month for 30 years and rate of return 15 %, the results are 2.81 crore by 5paisa and 3.50 crore by sip calculator online. Here I am attaching the ss of the tools.

Please help me which one is correct? Or I missed something that I should know before doing these calculations.

First 2 are of clear tax and last 2 one of sip calculator online.

5paisa image 1 5paisa image 2 sip calculator online image 1 sip calculator online image 2

The first is treating the expected rate as an annualized rate, meaning that every month you'll earn (on average) (1+15%)^(1/12)-1 = 1.17%. At that rate, compounded monthly, an investment would earn 15% a year.

The second is taking the 15% and just dividing by 12 for a monthly rate of 1.25%. At that rate, compounded monthly, you'd earn (1+1.25%)^12 - 1 = 16.08%

The difference in rate may not seem like much, but as you can see, over 30 years it can make quite a difference.

Which one is right?

Well since the rate is arbitrary neither one is "right", but it is much more common for rates of return to be expressed as annualized amounts, so the second is more realistic if you used actual market returns. Dividing the rate by the number of periods is more common in loans and other instruments where it's beneficial to show a lower rate.

I would recommend that you don't worry too much about the differences in math, but look at the overall gain of an SIP. in both cases you've earned more then 15 times the total invested amount in interest. That's the power of compound interest and systematic investing.

