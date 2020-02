Here is a retained earnings formula:

RE = BRE + Net Income (or Loss) − D

where D - dividends, BRE - beginning retained earnings.

Why we don't account for other things? I mean, during the reporting period the company will definetely spend its BRE somewhere like new assets / research and development. It seems like BRE will stay constant, when in reality it will decrease, but we don't account for it for some reason.