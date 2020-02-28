0

I am aware of the fact that one should not time the market. However, I am not sure if the following strategy falls under the term "timing the market". Say I have 100k cash of which I decide to invest 40% into an index. Assume that the market then drops by 20%, e.g. my intial 40k invested are now 32k in value.

If I now sum my remaining cash capital of 60k plus my portfolio value, I end up with 92k. So 40% of my total capital would be now 36.8k. Is it a reasonable strategy to increase my index portfolio by 4.8k to remain a 40% ratio (invested:total capital)?

Following this stragety I would just stay the course if the market rises unless my cash capital grows faster than the market percentage wise (then I would also correct the ratio by increasing my investments) and stay the course + add something to my portfolio if the market drops.

What are your opinions on this strategy?

