I would like to advertise my new Album before launching it. Advertising is an added advantage in growing both revenue and customer base. We have been working for months recording the album and it's our first attempt. It's a huge challenge to promote music independently. Outdoor advertising like human billboards has a significant impact and attracts the audience. I'm looking forward to a cost-effective method for Outdoor advertising in Toronto. Anyone here tried a wallet-friendly method for advertising? Please share your comments