0

I would like to advertise my new Album before launching it. Advertising is an added advantage in growing both revenue and customer base. We have been working for months recording the album and it's our first attempt. It's a huge challenge to promote music independently. Outdoor advertising like human billboards has a significant impact and attracts the audience. I'm looking forward to a cost-effective method for Outdoor advertising in Toronto. Anyone here tried a wallet-friendly method for advertising? Please share your comments

|improve this question
New contributor
Rochelle R. Kent is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Rochelle R. Kent is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.