When I deposit cash with a bank employee, they look at it and I have never heard of the amount getting changed due to mistake or counterfeits.

If I deposit cash with an ATM which reads the bills one at a time, however, is the transaction more likely to later get changed? I'm hesitant to use my bank's recommended no-fee ATM, but there are no branches within 100 miles of me.

Maybe I'm paranoid, but I imagine getting an adjustment in one week saying that the deposit was actually $100 less due to discovery of one bill being a counterfeit. Does that ever happen? Are ATM machines as good as "bank teller" humans at detecting counterfeits (maybe I should actually be more worried about an adjustment occurring for a branch transaction)? If the ATM accepts the bill, am I safe even if the bank then discovers that it is counterfeit (assume that I am not doing the counterfeiting and just somehow received one bad bill)?