I am usually very good about realizing a scam but this one got me. I had put a listing on poshmark and received a message back about someone wanting to buy it to please email them to their personnal email. I was hestitant but against my better judgement I sent one. They sent one back asking for full name address and phone number. so I sent them my name and address they would have gotten my name since its my email and I believe in my poshmark. I did not give them phone number. The reason I think it might be scam is because they want to sent me a certified check to take out the money when it comes and then give some of that to someone who will come pick up the items from me. It just seems fishy because before I gave them my address they mentioned sending someone to pick up items so they would not have known the city I live it. Whats the worse that can happen since they have name and address. I told them I would be be giving them the item so not to send a check if they even were going to.