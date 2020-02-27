0

I keep seeing the advice of "do not time the market and invest regularly you will eventually be winning over time".

This advice is often illustrated by a graph of different index funds and show that over a 10-20 year period you end up earning money no matter what happened to the market in the short-term.

But when I take a look at some indexes like the Nikkei 225:

Nikkei 225 index

It looks like if you invested between 1990 and 2000 you are still barely getting your money back. And It does not seem to compensate for inflation (but maybe the index funds are updated each year to take inflation into account?).

I've read a few questions about timing the market, and I do agree that you can't beat the market and that you can't really time it accurately. My question is about how safe it is in the long run to regularly invest in it. And if there's a response for situations like the Nikkei's one.

Is the response to invest in multiple indexes funds and it averages out as a win? I've been working for a couple of years and my money is just sitting in low return accounts (~0.5% to 2% a year), as inflation is quite low nowadays it does not really matter but I've been wondering what to do to start investing.

  • There are times when it's easy to beat the market. Most of the time, it's not. For example, the first decade of this century is often called the Lost Decade. The S&P 500 with dividend reinvestment lost about 10% for that 10 year period. That's not hard to beat with some disciplined risk management. Change the dates from the end of the GFC until now and the return is nearly 500% which few will beat. The average Joe is preoccupied with employment and life and therefore should just buy through the highs and lows and stay the course. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago
It's not pretending to be bulletproof advice. You'll certainly lose money some of the time. That's just how it is in the stock market. "Don't try to time the market" is advice that an average Joe can't possibly consistently know how the market will do and always make the right decision. If you buy consistently, sometimes you will be buying high and sometimes you will be buying low. But assuming the stock market moves up most of the time, you'll come out ahead.

Let's take your chart as an example. The money put into the market in the '90s would have suffered a loss of value. But if you stuck with the plan and continued investing consistently, you would also have put money in the market in 2003, 2011, and other local minima. Investments from lows in 2003 and 2011 would be up 250% at this point. Over time, you'll catch the good points and the bad points but overall you'll win.

