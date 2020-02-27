In this answer, RonJohn describes a method of paying off credit card debt in such a way that large balances can be carried over from month to month without incurring interest. I don't follow the argument in the answer, and the comment thread is now far diverged from the original question, so it seemed appropriate to ask another.

The numbers in this spreadsheet don't make sense to me.

If I charge $3,500 and pre-pay $1,900 in January, I would expect my January bill to show that I had to pay $1,600 ($3500 - $1900) on or before February 21st to avoid paying interest.