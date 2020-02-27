1

In this answer, RonJohn describes a method of paying off credit card debt in such a way that large balances can be carried over from month to month without incurring interest. I don't follow the argument in the answer, and the comment thread is now far diverged from the original question, so it seemed appropriate to ask another.

The numbers in this spreadsheet don't make sense to me.

Spreadsheet showing charges and payments

If I charge $3,500 and pre-pay $1,900 in January, I would expect my January bill to show that I had to pay $1,600 ($3500 - $1900) on or before February 21st to avoid paying interest.

  • You've got to also buy a sufficient amount of other stuff in January; pay that off in addition to a sufficient portion of the large purchase. The formulas in that spreadsheet are just a running balance of purchases and payments. – RonJohn 10 mins ago
  • It won't work if the large purchase is too large of a multiple of your normal purchases, and it won't work if you take "too long" to pay off the big purchase. – RonJohn 9 mins ago
  • @RonJohn can you please address the specific point in the question - that the January credit card bill will be $1,600, and that has to be paid by Feb 21st? – Rupert Morrish 1 min ago
  • I share your confusion, with my credit card, in this scenario, I would be paying interest starting February 21st because the January balance has not been paid in full. – JB Chouinard 1 min ago

