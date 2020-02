I have about USD 6000 in a PayPal account. I want to get it out of there and into a EUR or GBP bank account, in a way that that will incur the least charges, and enjoy the most favourable exchange rates.

What are my best options?

[See also What is the most advantageous way to transfer money from a USD PayPal account to a EUR or GBP bank account, though I don't really understand why asking the question this way will make any difference...]