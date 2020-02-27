0

I was completing my 2019 taxes when I found out that my employer(for the new job that I started in 2019) has not withheld any local NYC income tax(“Local income tax”[box 19] on w2 is empty but they withheld NY state and Federal tax) so now I owe some money to the city. My questions are:

  1. Will there be a penalty for this? Tax software that I am using, H&R Block has an option to self calculate the penalty or let the NY state calculate the penalty. Which option should I choose to minimize/remove the penalty as this was mistake while filling out W4(which incidentally I don't remember even filling when starting my new job)?

  2. Where do I go to pay the taxes that I owe? Is there a website where can pay by credit card ?

