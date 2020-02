Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 19 hours ago.

Canada has just Horizon ETF that sells Swap ETF, but why no other financial services like RBC IShares and Vanguard Canada?

There are definitely Canadians like retirees who maxed out RRSP, TFSA, and want legally minimise or avoid taxes like with Swap ETF!