0

Canada has just Horizon ETF that sells Swap ETF, but why no other financial services like RBC IShares and Vanguard Canada?

There are definitely Canadians like retirees who maxed out RRSP, TFSA, and want Swap ETF!

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.