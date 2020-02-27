So I contributed $6000 to 2019 and $6000 to 2020 into a Roth IRA. I bought some ETFs with the $12000 and it’s currently earning. Let’s say the balance is now $13000. Can I transfer $6000 to the 2019 Traditional IRA contribution? And can I transfer $6000 to the 2020 Traditional IRA contribution? Will this reduce how much I owe in taxes for 2019 and 2020? And would I receive some penalty for doing this? Hypothetically, based on the earnings from the total $12000 contribution, only $1000 would remain in the Roth. Thanks in advance.