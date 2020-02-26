0

I have been told by Financial advisors that I have to diversify in stocks and bonds to reduce risk of losing money in stocks.

I have attached the chart of DOW and 10 Year Treasury note below.

My questions are:

  1. When the DOW fall, does not the Bond value go higher?
  2. Is 10 Year Treasury Yield and the Bond Value the same?
  3. If 10 Year Treasury Note the same as Bond, from the two charts both the Stock Market and Bond are going low. Rather it should be opposite like stocks go down but the Treasury Yield go higher?

Sometimes the market and the long bonds correlate, sometimes not. Not how both took it on the chin during the 2008 GFC.

Here's 20 years of the DJIA:

Here's 20 years of the 10 year bond:

enter image description here

When the DOW fall, does not the Bond value go higher?

No. Bond values are -- by the nature of mathematics and our desire to get a fair rate of return -- inversely correlated to interest rates:

  • when interest rates fall, the value of a bond rises;

  • when interest rates rise, the value of a bond falls.

