I have been told by Financial advisors that I have to diversify in stocks and bonds to reduce risk of losing money in stocks.
I have attached the chart of DOW and 10 Year Treasury note below.
My questions are:
- When the DOW fall, does not the Bond value go higher?
- Is 10 Year Treasury Yield and the Bond Value the same?
- If 10 Year Treasury Note the same as Bond, from the two charts both the Stock Market and Bond are going low. Rather it should be opposite like stocks go down but the Treasury Yield go higher?