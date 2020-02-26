I'm interested in day trading and want to start educating myself, but I'm a bit concerned regarding AI and automated trading where humans trade vs. computer programs and have no chance at all - I'm not quite sure, if day trading has a future at all. Today I asked someone, who has been trading the stock markets for years if day trading is still profitable for a newbie trader in 2020. He told me that day trading is dead for human beings and automated trading is taking over and I should not waste my time with it.

My question: is it still worth to start learning day trading patterns and trendlines in order to earn some money with day trading or is it true, that there's no place for private human traders as AI and computerized trading systems are taking over?

PS: I know that day trading is risky and takes a lot of education and experience in order to be profitable.